Tommy Mason

Tommy "Michael" Mason, 55, of Mountainburg died Oct. 20, 2020, at a local hospital.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

He is survived by his companion, Tad Wood; two daughters, Shayna Denny and Christina Wood; two sons, Audie Mason and Anthony Gibbs; a sister, Tammy Edwards; a brother, Rusty Stone; and six grandchildren.



