McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
1943 - 2019
Tommy Rotenberry Obituary
Tommy Rotenberry
Tommy Rotenberry, 75, of Hartford passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Fort Smith. He retired from Rheem and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by one son, Thomas Rotenberry of Greenwood; two stepsons; one daughter, Regina Rotenberry; two stepdaughters; one brother, Paul Rotenberry, Jr. and wife Marguerite of Fort Smith; one sister, Anna Barnes and husband Dean of Hartford; two grandchildren; two nieces; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Rotenberry.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 8, 2019
