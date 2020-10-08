1/1
Tommy Sandifer
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Sandifer
Tommy Ted Sandifer, 77, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born March 21, 1943.
He was a retired equipment operator and had many other trades throughout his lifetime. He will be remembered as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and hero, as well as having a tremendous work ethic, jovial wit and kind heart.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Walter and Gladys Sandifer; six sisters, Jean McGowan, Bert Strozier, Nona Palmer, Peggy Ann Sandifer, Ethel Reeves and Peggy Jean Ball; and three brothers, Richard, W.D. and Wayne Sandifer.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wilma Sandifer; two daughters, Sharon Sandifer and Pam Foster; two sons, Eric Sandifer and Rodney Sandifer; 12 grandkids; and 15 great-grandkids.
Celebration of life service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meno's Sunday school class or Free Range Cowboy Church.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved