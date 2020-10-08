Tommy Sandifer
Tommy Ted Sandifer, 77, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born March 21, 1943.
He was a retired equipment operator and had many other trades throughout his lifetime. He will be remembered as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and hero, as well as having a tremendous work ethic, jovial wit and kind heart.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Walter and Gladys Sandifer; six sisters, Jean McGowan, Bert Strozier, Nona Palmer, Peggy Ann Sandifer, Ethel Reeves and Peggy Jean Ball; and three brothers, Richard, W.D. and Wayne Sandifer.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wilma Sandifer; two daughters, Sharon Sandifer and Pam Foster; two sons, Eric Sandifer and Rodney Sandifer; 12 grandkids; and 15 great-grandkids.
Celebration of life service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meno's Sunday school class or Free Range Cowboy Church.
