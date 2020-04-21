Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Tommy Wagner Obituary
Tommy Wagner
Tommy C. Wagner, 73, of Panama passed away April 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born March 31, 1947, in Spiro to Thelma Dean (Cusick) Wagner and Carl Edward Wagner. He married the love of his life, Susan Kay (Fisk) Wagner, on Nov. 16, 1968, in Spiro; they were married for 51 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Tommy retired from Dixie Cup after 40 years. He was also a firefighter with the Panama Fire Department and retired after 20 years of service. Tommy attended Solid Rock Church in Panama. He loved Jesus, his family and his country. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish, spend time at his cabin and camp at the lake.
His story doesn't end here, it's just the beginning.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Liz Duvall.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Wagner of the home; two daughters, Angela Matthews and husband Paul of Spiro and Tammy Darneal and husband Jamie of Panama; a son, Scott Wagner and wife Jamie of Poteau; a sister, Judy Beshers of Spiro; seven grandchildren, Kelsey Garner and husband Toby of Boise, Idaho, Caleb Matthews and Carli Matthews, both of Spiro, Keeton Darneal and Calli Darneal, both of Panama, and Trenton Wagner and Laken Wagner, both of Poteau; and numerous other friends and relatives.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23 at Solid Rock Church with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Active pallbearers will be Scott Wagner, Trenton Wagner, Paul Matthews, Caleb Matthews, Jamie Darneal, and Keeton Darneal.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Donathan, Thomas Lovell, Scott Lovell, Blue, Leo Goode, Mr. Scott Harrison, Jeremy Harrison, Bobby Gunter, Jerry Edens and members of the Panama Fire Department.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 22, 2020
