Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Visitation
Following Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tommy Wheeler


1932 - 2019
Tommy Wheeler Obituary
Tommy Wheeler
Tommy Joe Wheeler, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 19, 2019. He was born June 6, 1932, on Packard Ranch in Oklahoma to Walter and Sue (McCullar) Wheeler. He graduated from Roland High School. Tommy worked as a maintenance foreman for Garrison Furniture for 23 years and then retired from Hickory Springs. He loved to fabricate, design, problem solve and weld and he could fix anything. He also loved the outdoors, elk, deer and bear hunting, his Kubota side-by-side and John Deere tractor and brush hogging. He was a horse show/Dandy/4-H/master gardener chauffeur for his girls. He built the first gooseneck horse trailer the Wheeler family owned. He honorably served as a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years, Margaret Wheeler; and a daughter, Amanda Louisa Wheeler.
He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Humphries and her husband Roy of Paris and Mary Sue Johnson of Hackett; a grandson, Rusty Joe Johnson and his wife Britany of Fort Smith; and a great-granddaughter, Makenzie Johnson.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith. The family will visit with friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to , 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 21, 2019
