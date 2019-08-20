|
Tommy Wheeler
Tommy Joe Wheeler, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 19, 2019. He was born June 6, 1932, on Packard Ranch in Oklahoma to Walter and Sue (McCullar) Wheeler. He graduated from Roland High School. Tommy worked as a maintenance foreman for Garrison Furniture for 23 years and then retired from Hickory Springs. He loved to fabricate, design, problem solve and weld and he could fix anything. He also loved the outdoors, elk, deer and bear hunting, his Kubota side-by-side and John Deere tractor and brush hogging. He was a horse show/Dandy/4-H/master gardener chauffeur for his girls. He built the first gooseneck horse trailer the Wheeler family owned. He honorably served as a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years, Margaret Wheeler; and a daughter, Amanda Louisa Wheeler.
He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Humphries and her husband Roy of Paris and Mary Sue Johnson of Hackett; a grandson, Rusty Joe Johnson and his wife Britany of Fort Smith; and a great-granddaughter, Makenzie Johnson.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith. The family will visit with friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to , 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
