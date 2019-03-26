|
|
Tommye Thompson
Tommye M. Thompson, 68, a longtime resident of Van Buren, currently residing in Rogers, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Bentonville. Her parents were Mr. Tommy and Mrs. Hazel Bridgewater of Little Rock. Tommye, a product of the Little Rock and Pulaski Public School systems, attended Fuller High School and obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Secondary Education from Arkansas Baptist College and a Certificate in Career Orientation from University of Central Arkansas.
In 1968, Tommye wed Traftin E. Thompson Sr. and remained married for over 46 years, until his passing in 2015. In 1976, she and Traftin gave birth to their son, Traftin E. Thompson Jr.
Tommye taught at Kimmons Junior High School in various capacities for over 15 years. Later she became an entrepreneur as owner of Mrs. T's Hats and Fashions.
Tommye's parents preceded her in death, as well as her older brother, Steve Bogard.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Traftin Jr.; sister, Cynthia (William) Bell of Little Rock; two brothers-in-law, Frank (Deborah) Thompson of Salem, Ore., and Morris (Minnie) Thompson of Little Rock; two sisters-in-law, GraCetta Thompson of Salem and Pinkie Thompson of Reno, Nev.; best friends, Minnie Allen, Cheryl Morrison-Williams and Rita Ellis; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Homegoing services will be conducted as follows: Visitation is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home; funeral service will be at noon Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mulberry Church of Christ in Mulberry; burial will be at noon Monday, April 1, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019