Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
For more information about
Tommye Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommye Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommye Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tommye Thompson Obituary
Tommye Thompson
Tommye M. Thompson, 68, a longtime resident of Van Buren, currently residing in Rogers, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Bentonville. Her parents were Mr. Tommy and Mrs. Hazel Bridgewater of Little Rock. Tommye, a product of the Little Rock and Pulaski Public School systems, attended Fuller High School and obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Secondary Education from Arkansas Baptist College and a Certificate in Career Orientation from University of Central Arkansas.
In 1968, Tommye wed Traftin E. Thompson Sr. and remained married for over 46 years, until his passing in 2015. In 1976, she and Traftin gave birth to their son, Traftin E. Thompson Jr.
Tommye taught at Kimmons Junior High School in various capacities for over 15 years. Later she became an entrepreneur as owner of Mrs. T's Hats and Fashions.
Tommye's parents preceded her in death, as well as her older brother, Steve Bogard.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Traftin Jr.; sister, Cynthia (William) Bell of Little Rock; two brothers-in-law, Frank (Deborah) Thompson of Salem, Ore., and Morris (Minnie) Thompson of Little Rock; two sisters-in-law, GraCetta Thompson of Salem and Pinkie Thompson of Reno, Nev.; best friends, Minnie Allen, Cheryl Morrison-Williams and Rita Ellis; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Homegoing services will be conducted as follows: Visitation is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home; funeral service will be at noon Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mulberry Church of Christ in Mulberry; burial will be at noon Monday, April 1, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now