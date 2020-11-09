1/
Tona Blackburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tona Blackburn
Tona Lucille Blackburn, 69, of Van Buren went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 8, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 6, 1951, in Fort Smith to Robert and Ruby Kimbley.
Tona was a retired school teacher from Metro Christian School in Fort Smith, where she taught English after graduating from College of the Ozarks in Clarksville. She was a member of Church of Christ, a district trainer for the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and a huge supporter of the Van Buren High School Band as well as the University of Central Arkansas Band.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wayne Kimbley.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, David Blackburn; three sons, Roy Blackburn of Mulberry, Walter Blackburn of Rogers and Steven Blackburn (Karen) of Fayetteville; two brothers, Richard Kimbley of Fort Smith and Sam Kimbley (Richard) of Fayetteville; four grandsons, Brad, Frank, Anthony and Jacen Blackburn; and her stepmother, Linda Kimbley of Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Clarksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be John House, David Plummer, Wayne Pope, Matt Shotzman, Tyler Henderson and Paul Sims.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved