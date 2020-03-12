|
|
Toney McMurray
Toney Ross McMurray, 61, of Alma was born Aug. 1, 1958. He departed this life March 11, 2020, at his home. Toney was a 1976 graduate of Van Buren High School and a 1980 graduate of the University of Arkansas. He spent his four years of college serving as a student trainer for the Arkansas Razorbacks. After college, Toney began his teaching career at Alma High School. In his 35-plus year career, he served as the social studies department chairman, regional coordinator for National History Day, high school tennis coach, director of the Airedale's Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the voice of the Alma Airedales. He was also a life member of the Razorback Lettermen's A Club. Toney was an active member of Concord Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy; and his father-in-law, Ed Hays.
Toney is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 29 years Karla; three sons who he worshipped and adored, Stephen, Clayton and Jackson; his mother, Joyce, who always brought a smile to his face; and his constant companions, his older brother Tom and his twin brother Teddy. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Rosemary Hays; a sister-in-law, Paula and husband James Miller; three brothers-in-law, Wayne Hays and wife Kristi, William Hays and John Randazzo; three nephews, Ryan Miller and wife Tiffanee, Bailey Hays and Jared Hays; a niece, Alexis and husband Phillip Treat; and his special family friend, Tatiana MacPeek.
Celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Concord Baptist Church, 6105 Alma Highway, Van Buren, with a private family interment to follow at Macedonia Cemetery, near Uniontown, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Valentine, Ted Burkhart, Stan Flenor, Brian Kirkendoll, Scott Schlotthauer, Doug Cox, Nathan Mills and Mike McSpadden.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Toney McMurray Spirit of History Day Scholarship — Alma Education and Arts Association, P.O. Box 2139, Alma, AR 72921; please designate on the memo line, "Toney McMurray History Day Scholarship." You can also call (479) 632-2129 during normal box office hours — weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon — and use a credit card to make a donation.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 13, 2020