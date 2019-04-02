|
|
Toni Canada
Toni Lynne Hanna Canada, 59, of Seligman, Mo., formerly of Fort Smith, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Toni was born Oct. 18, 1959, in Little Rock to Joe Branscum and Betty Hathaway.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shane Canada; son, Donnie Hanna; granddaughter, Riley Stoner; grandparents, Cecil and Ruby Lassiter; and grandparents, Ray and Dorothy Branscum.
Toni is survived by her parents, Bill and Betty Hathaway of Holiday Island; parents, Joe and Judy Branscum of Broken Arrow, Okla.; son, Jeremy Hanna and wife Mindy of Bella Vista; daughter, Jacquelyn Hanna of Seligman; brother, Tim Branscum of Fort Smith; sister, Allyson Branscum of Tulsa; five grandsons, Jaxen, Jarrett, Terence, Jack and Luke Hanna; granddaughter, Carma Hanna; brother-in-law, Tom Canada and wife Susan of Seligman; brother-in-law, Grady Canada of Seligman; sister-in-law, Lori Weaver of Tulsa; nieces, Aubrye and Emily Branscum of Fort Smith; and nephew, Rhett Branscum of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday April 5, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery, 5403 N. O St., Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Westfield Chapel in Springdale.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019