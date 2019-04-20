|
|
Tonny Raino
Tonny O'Neal Raino, 52, of Fort Smith, passed away April 14, 2019. He was born Nov. 6, 1966, in Wilmot.
He is survived by his wife, Tracey Raino of the home; one son, Dana Crosby of Hemet, Calif.; two daughters, Teah Barnes and Ta'Leah Raino, both of Fort Smith; two sisters, Kathleen Hampton of Wilmot and Angelia Johnson of Louisiana; and five grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mt. Zion CME Church. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019