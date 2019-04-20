Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Tonny Raino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonny Raino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tonny Raino Obituary
Tonny Raino
Tonny O'Neal Raino, 52, of Fort Smith, passed away April 14, 2019. He was born Nov. 6, 1966, in Wilmot.
He is survived by his wife, Tracey Raino of the home; one son, Dana Crosby of Hemet, Calif.; two daughters, Teah Barnes and Ta'Leah Raino, both of Fort Smith; two sisters, Kathleen Hampton of Wilmot and Angelia Johnson of Louisiana; and five grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mt. Zion CME Church. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now