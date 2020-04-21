Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
1019 N. 34th St.
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Steep Hill Cemetery
Tony Chinos


1975 - 2020
Tony Chinos Obituary
Tony Chinos
Tony Chinos passed away April 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born June 13, 1975, in Puebla, Mexico, to Ismael Chinos and Hermelinda Casarreal. He was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by five children, Francisco Chinos, Kevin Chinos, Antonio Chinos, Annabelle Chinos and Brian Chinos; a grandchild, Luna Itzel Chinos; four brothers; and four sisters.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 23 at Steep Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at 1019 N. 34th St., Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 22, 2020
