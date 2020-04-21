|
|
Tony Chinos
Tony Chinos passed away April 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born June 13, 1975, in Puebla, Mexico, to Ismael Chinos and Hermelinda Casarreal. He was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by five children, Francisco Chinos, Kevin Chinos, Antonio Chinos, Annabelle Chinos and Brian Chinos; a grandchild, Luna Itzel Chinos; four brothers; and four sisters.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 23 at Steep Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at 1019 N. 34th St., Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 22, 2020