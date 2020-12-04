1/1
Tony Fisher
Tony Fisher
Philip "Tony" Antony Fisher passed away Dec. 3, 2020, in Fort Smith.
He worked at Recovery Logistics Service. He loved talking to his mother between 4 and 5 p.m. every day. He truly enjoyed life to its fullest potential. His hobbies included riding on Mount Magazine and trails across Arkansas with the River Valley Trail Riders, hunting, fishing, shooting guns, and of course, picking on people. He never met a stranger. He truly will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Fisher.
He is survived by his wife, Kristy Fisher; three children, Brody Fisher, Ramey Fisher and Alivia Fisher; two stepchildren, Britain Kennedy and Houston Kennedy; his mother, Maxine Fisher; a brother, Dale Fisher; a niece, Emilee Fisher; and nephew, Derek Fisher.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Edwards Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
