Tony Fisher
Tony Fisher
Philip "Tony" Antony Fisher passed away Dec. 3, 2020, in Fort Smith.
He worked at Recovery Logistics Service. He loved talking to his mother between 4 and 5 p.m. every day. He truly enjoyed life to its fullest potential. His hobbies included riding on Mount Magazine and trails across Arkansas with the River Valley Trail Riders, hunting, fishing, shooting guns, and of course, picking on people. He never met a stranger. He truly will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Fisher.
He is survived by his wife, Kristy Fisher; three children, Brody Fisher, Ramey Fisher and Alivia Fisher; two stepchildren, Britain Kennedy and Houston Kennedy; his mother, Maxine Fisher; a brother, Dale Fisher; a niece, Emilee Fisher; and nephew, Derek Fisher.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Edwards Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Tony will truly be missed by many. Love you Maxzine and Dale

Danny & Vicki Hampel
Vicki Hampel
Classmate
December 4, 2020
You will be missed Tony by all your Loislaw friends!!! RIP ❤
James Simpson
Friend
December 4, 2020
Tony. You were my boss for many years. However you also were my friend. I remember the days at work when you would just laugh at everyone. Then say I’m going fishing your on you own. Tony myself and my family were blessed to have you in our life as a true friend.
Brenda Hamilton Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Sure gonna miss you buddy. Have them trails found by the time i get there. the Higgins family
Jd
Friend
December 4, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Tomboli
