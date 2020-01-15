Home

Tony Lee Freeman, 51, of Roland died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow with burial at Roland City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by his parents, Barbara and Robert Freeman of Roland; three sisters, Debbie Peters, Angie Cannon and Cynthia Whitaker, all of Roland; and two brothers, Butch Freeman of Sallisaw and Ronnie Freeman of Chouteau, Okla.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020
