Tony Leapheart


1963 - 2019
Tony Leapheart Obituary
Tony Leapheart
Tony L. Leapheart, age 56, of Fort Smith died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born June 12, 1963, in Morrilton to Otis Eugene and Catherine Betty Gilreath Leapheart. In addition to being the president of his graduating class, Tony was a star athlete at Morrilton High School. He played football, basketball and ran track. He attended Tulsa University on a football scholarship. He was well-loved for his generosity in spirit and laughter. He was always full of the joy of life and always willing to offer assistance and advice when needed.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother; a sister, Joy Leapheart of Russellville; a foster sister, Donna Driver of Houston; a niece, Anisa Leapheart; and a myriad of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Shinn Chapel in Russellville. Visitation will immediately follow the service. Private burial will be at Rose of Sharon Cemetery in Blackwell.
Honorary pallbearers are Louis and Charles Leapheart, Vincent and Loucis Roseburrow, James Cheek, Kenny Monfree, Kirk Netherton, Todd Horton, Bobby Long, Tony Kirby, James Posey Jr., David Hodges, Bobby Booker and Drexel Walls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 909 W. Second St., Little Rock AR 72201.
His online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 23, 2019
