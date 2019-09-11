|
Tony Luster
Tony E. Luster, 75, of Muldrow passed away Sept. 10, 2019 in Fort Smith. He was born June 2, 1944, in Lilbourn, Mo., to Willie Mae (Garner) Luster and Doyle Emmitt Luster. He was married to Janice (Cavender) Luster on Nov. 22, 1990, in Muldrow and they began to share their life of love and family. He last worked at Gerber before retiring. Tony loved being with his family and friends and his '46 Chevy. If there was a way he could help, he would. If you wanted to borrow a tool or anything he owned, you could, but you better put it back, cleaned up and where you got it in his very organized shed. He was always ready to share a story in a way only he could tell it. He loved fishing, camping, anything involving his grandkids and of course cruising in the '46. To know or speak of him, even in sorrow, will leave you with a smile.
Survivors are his wife, Janice of the home; children, Kevin and Joe Pulliam, Seanette Woodward and Rachelle Hand; grandchildren, Devin Palmer, Ra'Leigh and Colton Woodward, Dalton Pulliam, Jamie Childress, Persephone Pulliam, Cheyenne and Shelleigh Matthews; great-grandchildren, Cherish, Steven, Kaden and Kenadee, Aimee-Lynn, Hunter, Riley and Katie; mom, Willie Mae Luster; sisters, Joyce Finch and Terry Carver; brothers, Gary and Dwayne Luster; and in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to name.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Doyle Luster; and great-granddaughter, Gracie Woodward.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 12, 2019