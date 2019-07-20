|
|
Tony Matney
Tony Ray Matney, 74, of Le Flore passed away July 17, 2019, in Fort Smith. Tony was born Aug. 9, 1944, at the home of Pete and Ellen Kitchens in Le Flore. He was a Green Beret in the U.S. Army, a truck driver, boiler maker and for most of his life, what he loved most, a mechanic. He retired as owner/operator of Don Allen's Machine Shop.
Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pete and Ellen Kitchens; and his mother and stepfather, Martha and Ed Ferguson.
He is survived by his partner of 20 years, Joyce Mixon of Shady Point; son, Loren Matney of Le Flore; grandson, Kyle Matney of Arkoma; and a host of Kitchens cousins and Ingle family.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook and Larry Matthiesen officiating.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019