Tony Seratt
Tony Clayton Seratt, 59, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at a local nursing home. He was a factory worker for Pepper Source and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Opal (Laws) Seratt; and a sister, Hazel Hattabaugh.
He is survived by his wife, Cleo Seratt of the home; a daughter, Christy Richardson of Van Buren; a son, Justin Kazy and wife Tracy of Van Buren; a sister, Emily Perkins of Booneville; seven brothers, Dee, Herbert, Jess, John, Leonard, Anthony and Ophie Seratt, all of Chester; three granddaughters, Courtney, Nicole and Zoe; and two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Lua.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10 at Salem Cemetery in Cedarville, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.