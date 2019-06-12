Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Tony Whitehead
Tony W. Whitehead, 64, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 26, 1954, in Fort Smith to the late William and Bartony Whitehead. She was a retired licensed practical nurse and the queen of the Crawford County Cuties (Red Hat Society).
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tisha; a son, James Aaron; a sister, Pat; and a brother, Jim.
She is survived by a son, Bill Horton and wife Jennifer of Rogers.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Committal will be held privately at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on June 13, 2019
