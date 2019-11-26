Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Tonya Cordero Obituary
Tonya Cordero
Tonya Cordero, 50, of Barling passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Barling. Tonya was born Nov. 3, 1969, in Lampass, Texas. She was a gifted preschool teacher.
She is survived by two sons, Aaron Alston of Barling and Terrance Alston of San Antonio; a brother, Joshua Minden of Chicago; her mother and stepfather, Donna and B.J. Minden of Barling; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private family-held memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 27, 2019
