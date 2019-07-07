|
Toshiko Fox
Toshiko "Toshi" Fox, 88, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born March 25, 1931, in Miyazaki, Japan. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by three daughters, Peggy Jo, Barbara Ann and Rebecca Ann.
No services are scheduled. Cremation is under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Toshi is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Fox of the home; two daughters, Teresa Fox and Sue Marie Hayward and her husband Gordon; a son, Michael Fox and his wife Deanna; and two grandchildren, Michael Horton of Austin, Texas, and Nicholas Horton of Jacksonville, Fla.
