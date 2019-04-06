|
|
Traci Martin
Traci Diane Martin, age 48, of Little Rock went to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Traci was born March 13, 1971, in Fort Smith.
Traci was preceded in death by her father, Paul Rainwater; her paternal grandparents, Paul and Hazel Rainwater; and her maternal grandparents, Elmo and Margarette Dodd.
Traci is survived by her mother, Darah Moore of Van Buren; her stepmother, Cindy Rainwater of Hot Springs; her sister, Kimberly Gorman of Fort Smith and her husband Greg; two nieces, McKenzie and Sydney Harris of Fort Smith; and one nephew, William Daws of Fort Smith.
Traci will be remembered for her loving spirit, ability to make those around her laugh and her unending love for animals. She will be forever loved and greatly missed.
"I know You see me. I know You hear me, Lord. Your plans are for me. Goodness You have in store."
The family will have a memorial service to honor her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Faith Methodist Church in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2019