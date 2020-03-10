Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
New Hope Methodist Church,
1339 Oak Grove Road
Van Buren, AR
Tracy Copeland


1969 - 2020
Tracy Copeland Obituary
Tracy Copeland
Tracy Copeland, 50, of Alma passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home. She was a deli clerk at Butcher Boys in Van Buren. She was a member of New Hope Methodist Church in the Oak Grove community.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Flickinger.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Copeland of the home; two daughters, Johanna Reyes of Ramona, Calif., and Amber Adamson of Fort Smith; her mother, Shirley (Eggleston) Flickinger of Van Buren; two sisters, Jody Corbin of New Oxford, Pa., and Tina Jackson of Tacoma, Wash.; two brothers, Darwin Flickinger of Oklahoma and Dennis Flickinger of Alma; a grandson, Carter Reyes of Ramona, Calif.; and several nephews.
Family-held memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at New Hope Methodist Church, 1339 Oak Grove Road, Van Buren.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020
