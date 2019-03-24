|
|
Travis Balch
Travis Paul Balch, age 88, of Lavaca died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Barling. He was born March 1, 1931, in Mount Pleasant to the late Jacob Balch and Geneva (McSpadden) Balch.
He was preceded in death also by his brothers, Harold, Curtis and Steve Balch; and two sisters, Faye Eanes and Peggy Turner.
Travis was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Central City. He was a retired member of the 188th Arkansas Air National Guard.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at First Southern Baptist Church with burial at Oak Valley Cemetery, located south of Lavaca, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
He is survived by three sons, Dwight Balch (Glo) of Naylor, Larry Balch (Alesia) of Lavaca and Glen Balch (Kelly) of Bella Vista; and nine grandchildren, Amy Florer (Grant), Daniel Balch (Laura), Hannah Balch, Maurie Balch Causey (Oliver), Micah Balch (Joy) and Hayden, Duncan and Matthew Balch. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Logan, Jackson, Harper, Samuel and Apollo; and four sisters, Mary Lou Price (Les), Jo Ann Pellitier (Ron), Wanda Sneathern (Elvis) and Linda Kay Crowe (CE.).
Pallbearers will be Daniel, Micah, Hayden, Duncan, Matthew and Don Balch and Kevin and Greg Sneathern.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at First Southern Baptist Church in Central City.
The family extends a special "Thank You" to the loving and caring hearts and hands of Ashton Place Health and Rehab and Mercy Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Light in the 10/40 Window Ministry, 1570 Barren Fork Road, Mount Pleasant, AR 72561.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 25, 2019