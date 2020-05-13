Home

Travis Duffin

Travis Duffin
Travis Duffin
Travis Duffin, 53, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home. He was born July 11, 1966, in San Diego. Travis was a truck driver. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He loved his family and friends, and was loved in return.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Celestia Duffin; and his stepfathers, Jim Whitener and LaMont Nielsen.
He is survived by his parents, Verla Whitener of Utah and LaMond and Jean Duffin of Van Buren; two sisters, Karry Nielsen of Utah and EuJené Baird of Van Buren; two brothers, Ryain Duffin and wife Denice of Cedarville and Yancey Duffin and wife Cassie of Van Buren; and his dog, Samantha "Poopy."
Family-hosted memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16 at 8326 Willow Creek Drive in Cedarville, off of Highway 59.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2020
