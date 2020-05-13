|
|
Travis Duffin
Travis Duffin, 53, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home. He was born July 11, 1966, in San Diego. Travis was a truck driver. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He loved his family and friends, and was loved in return.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Celestia Duffin; and his stepfathers, Jim Whitener and LaMont Nielsen.
He is survived by his parents, Verla Whitener of Utah and LaMond and Jean Duffin of Van Buren; two sisters, Karry Nielsen of Utah and EuJené Baird of Van Buren; two brothers, Ryain Duffin and wife Denice of Cedarville and Yancey Duffin and wife Cassie of Van Buren; and his dog, Samantha "Poopy."
Family-hosted memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16 at 8326 Willow Creek Drive in Cedarville, off of Highway 59.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2020