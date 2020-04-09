|
|
Travis Miles
Travis A. Miles passed away March 25, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born Dec. 6, 1937, in Oklahoma to Paul and Stella McCrary Miles. He was a resident of Watonga, Okla., for 15 years, where he was retired. He graduated from Enid High School and attended Phillips University at Enid, Okla. He was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Travis served in the U.S. Army, was president of Miles Beals Advertising, served on the Arkansas State Senate for 14 years and was a champion of human rights.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Zane.
He is survived by a daughter, Laura Maxwell of Oklahoma City; and six grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor, Donnie, Amber, Victoria and Christopher Maxwell, all of Oklahoma City.
Private services are under the direction of Wilkinson Mortuary in Watonga.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fay Community Center, 243537 Second Ave., Fay, OK 73646; or Watonga High School, 1202 Eagle Lane, Watonga, OK 73772.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2020