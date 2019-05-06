|
Travis Tabor
Travis Lee Tabor, 50, of Liberty died May 2, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Roland Pentecostal Church with burial at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; sons, Christopher Tabor and Heath Pannell, both of Muldrow, and Blake Tabor of Liberty; his mother, Pearlee Tabor of Muldrow; three sisters, Andrea Britton of Muldrow, Valerie Perceful of Cecil and Rachel Goodwin of Long, Okla.; and five brothers, Owen Tabor of Maple, Okla., Darrell Tabor of Liberty, Doug Tabor of Paradise Hill, Okla., and Sammy and Roger Tabor, both of Long.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2019
