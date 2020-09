Or Copy this URL to Share

Travis Tullos

Travis Carter Tullos, 31, of Gore died Sept. 24, 2020.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at White Cemetery in Gore, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by three sons, Eli and Adynn Tullos and Gavin Brenton; his mother and stepfather, Nena and Joey Cameron; his father and stepmother, Richard and Tammy Tullos; and his grandfather, Art Carter.



