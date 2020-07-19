Treasea Griffith
Treasea Ladell Griffith, 55, of Arkoma passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in a Fort Smith hospital. She was born July 31, 1964, in Oklahoma City to John and Cora Grantham. Treasea was a homemaker and attended the Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her father; a son, Kacee Griffith; a sister, Shirley McGuire and a brother, Staten Grantham.
Treasea is survived by her companion, Lisa Gooch; two sons, Eric Grantham and wife Crystal of Arkoma and Cody Grantham and wife Brittney of Tulsa; her mother, Cora Grantham of Arkoma; a sister, Shelia Grantham of Fort Smith; four brothers, Charlie and Manuel Grantham of Fort Smith, Billy Grantham of Arkoma and Louis Grantham of Alma; six grandchildren, Alex and Aiden Selby, Jaxon, Izobella, Keegan and Tinlee Grantham.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Arkoma Assembly of God Church with burial at 1 p.m. in Tamaha Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home of Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Cody Grantham, Less Martin, Brett Hartsell, Aiden Selby, Trinity Bright and David Grantham.
Online condolences can be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
