Treasea Griffith
Treasea Griffith
Treasea Ladell Griffith, 55, of Arkoma passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in a Fort Smith hospital. She was born July 31, 1964, in Oklahoma City to John and Cora Grantham. Treasea was a homemaker and attended the Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her father; a son, Kacee Griffith; a sister, Shirley McGuire and a brother, Staten Grantham.
Treasea is survived by her companion, Lisa Gooch; two sons, Eric Grantham and wife Crystal of Arkoma and Cody Grantham and wife Brittney of Tulsa; her mother, Cora Grantham of Arkoma; a sister, Shelia Grantham of Fort Smith; four brothers, Charlie and Manuel Grantham of Fort Smith, Billy Grantham of Arkoma and Louis Grantham of Alma; six grandchildren, Alex and Aiden Selby, Jaxon, Izobella, Keegan and Tinlee Grantham.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Arkoma Assembly of God Church with burial at 1 p.m. in Tamaha Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home of Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Cody Grantham, Less Martin, Brett Hartsell, Aiden Selby, Trinity Bright and David Grantham.
Online condolences can be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
