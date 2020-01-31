Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Old Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion
1932 - 2020
Trebreh Brown Obituary
Trebreh Brown
Trebreh Dean Brown, 87, of Broken Arrow, Okla., formerly of Bokoshe, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Broken Arrow. She was born Aug. 8, 1932, in Calhoun, Okla., to Marion F. and Juel Ada (Brown) Hood.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis Brown; a son, Rus Brown; a granddaughter, Lauren; five brothers, Roy, Odell, D.E., Ken and Leon; and a sister, Madge.
Survivors include a son, Ron Brown of Flint, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Suzan Nash and husband Phillip of Broken Arrow; a sister, Dorothy Mos of Independence, Mo.; three grandchildren, Eric, Lindsey and Laine; six great-grandchildren, Gillian, Samuel, Nathan, Lauren, Alex and Ari; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Old Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion with the Rev. Larry DeLay officiating, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
The family will be at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m. Sunday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 1, 2020
Remember
