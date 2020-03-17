|
Trenton Steeley
Trenton "Bub" Alan Steeley, 21, of Sallisaw died Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Oakridge Assembly of God Church in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his mother, Sara Walker; his father, Mark Steeley; his stepmother, Melissa Hair; his stepfather, Larbi ElFezzazi; a sister, Derica Massey; four brothers, Amir ElFezzazi and Brayden, Braxton and Brantly Steeley; his grandparents, Onna Dillard and Sherry and Merlyn Billingsley; and his great-grandparent, Shirley Dillard.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 18, 2020