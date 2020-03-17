Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Trenton Steeley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trenton Steeley

Send Flowers
Trenton Steeley Obituary
Trenton Steeley
Trenton "Bub" Alan Steeley, 21, of Sallisaw died Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Oakridge Assembly of God Church in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his mother, Sara Walker; his father, Mark Steeley; his stepmother, Melissa Hair; his stepfather, Larbi ElFezzazi; a sister, Derica Massey; four brothers, Amir ElFezzazi and Brayden, Braxton and Brantly Steeley; his grandparents, Onna Dillard and Sherry and Merlyn Billingsley; and his great-grandparent, Shirley Dillard.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trenton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -