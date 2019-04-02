Home

William Trevor McCoy, 50, of Gans died Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Roland.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
He is survived by wife, Randi; two daughters, Kelsea and Emily McCoy, both of the home; a son, Sydney McCoy of Fort Smith; his father, Paul McCoy of Gans; two sisters, Karen McCoy of Heavener and Theresa Hudgens of Sallisaw.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019
