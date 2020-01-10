|
|
Troy Burkhart
Troy Farrell Burkhart, 66, of Rudy passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He retired from Weyerhaeuser Box Co. in Fort Smith. He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Nellie Burkhart; and three brothers Bobby, Johnny and Roy Burkhart.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Yvonne of the home; two daughters, Stacie Wood and husband James of Alma and Valerie Key and husband Jason of Searcy; two sisters, Ruby Pierce of Alma and Coreena Cockrum of Van Buren; five brothers, Jimmy and Ted Burkhart, both of Alma, and Larry, Billy Don and David Burkhart, all of Rudy; and three grandchildren, Zayne and Gus Wood and Hattie Elizabeth Key.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Danny Childress, Scott Roam, Steve Layes, Terry Don Cockrun, Randy Cockrum and Luke Harwood.
Honorary pallbearers are his brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to River Valley Food Bank, 1617 S. Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 11, 2020