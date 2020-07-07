Troy Miller
Troy Wayne Miller, 64, of Fort Smith passed away July 5, 2020. He was born June 16, 1956, in Fort Smith to Chester Lee Miller and Wilma Loretta Webb Miller. Troy was a liaison engineer for Baldor in Fort Smith. He was a member of Evangel Temple, where he served as a deacon and was always ministering to others. Troy loved working with wood, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and a daughter, Jennifer Rose Miller.
Survivors include his loving wife of 18 years, Cyndi Miller of Fort Smith; his mother, Wilma Miller of Fort Smith; three daughters, Sarah Campbell and husband James of Kirbyville, Mo., Bridget Bilyeu and husband Brian of Williamsport, Pa., and Amber Rose and fiancé Zach of Alma; two sisters, Loretta Patterson and husband Dan and Karen Miller, both of Fort Smith; a brother, W.C. Miller and wife Pamela of Rock Island; 15 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Celebration of Troy's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at Evangel Temple in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be the deacons of Evangel Temple.
