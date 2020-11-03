1/1
Truman Crane Jr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Truman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Truman Crane Jr.
Truman Crane Jr., 81, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 31, 1939, in Fort Smith to Glen Truman and Louise (Rochelle) Crane Sr. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, retired from retail sales and was a member of Oak Cliff Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin grandsons, Samuel and Levi Crane; and twin great-grandsons, Terry and Axel Daniels.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; two daughters, Lou Ann Daniels of Fort Smith and Gayle Barbry and husband Chad of Van Buren; a son, Roger Crane and wife Laura of Las Cruces, N.M.; a sister, Mary Jo Roy of Fort Smith; a brother, Larry Crane of Lavaca; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Oak Cliff Baptist Church with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Troy Douglas, Jim Habestzer, Don Spradling, Larry Biggs, Dale Dawson and James Carty.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Men's Adult One Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to Oak Cliff Baptist Church Building Fund, 3701 Gary St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Oak Cliff Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved