Truman Crane Jr.
Truman Crane Jr., 81, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 31, 1939, in Fort Smith to Glen Truman and Louise (Rochelle) Crane Sr. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, retired from retail sales and was a member of Oak Cliff Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin grandsons, Samuel and Levi Crane; and twin great-grandsons, Terry and Axel Daniels.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; two daughters, Lou Ann Daniels of Fort Smith and Gayle Barbry and husband Chad of Van Buren; a son, Roger Crane and wife Laura of Las Cruces, N.M.; a sister, Mary Jo Roy of Fort Smith; a brother, Larry Crane of Lavaca; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Oak Cliff Baptist Church with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Troy Douglas, Jim Habestzer, Don Spradling, Larry Biggs, Dale Dawson and James Carty.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Men's Adult One Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to Oak Cliff Baptist Church Building Fund, 3701 Gary St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.