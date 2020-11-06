Truman Crane Jr.
Truman Crane Jr., 81, of Fort Smith died Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday at Oak Cliff Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; two daughters, Lou Ann Daniels and Gayle Barbry; a son, Roger Crane; a sister, Mary Roy; a brother, Larry Crane; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.