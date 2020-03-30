|
Truman Pixley
Truman C. Pixley, 93, of Rudy passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home. He was a retired minister, having served at the 88 Freewill Baptist Church in Rudy for many years and a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lea (Cluck) Pixley; two sons, George Robert and Daniel Pixley; a daughter, Sharon McCormick; his parents; two sisters; and two brothers.
He is survived by three daughters, Retha Dyer of Rudy, Deborah Hooper of Bowling Green, Ky., and Karen Pixley of Van Buren; four sons, Kenneth, Truman, Jimmy and John Pixley, all of Rudy; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at Pixley Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Payton Wahman, Joshua McCormick, Stephen Pixley, Kenneth Robert Pixley, Daniel Pixley and Billy Bailey.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2020