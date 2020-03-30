Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Truman Pixley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Truman Pixley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Truman Pixley Obituary
Truman Pixley
Truman C. Pixley, 93, of Rudy passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home. He was a retired minister, having served at the 88 Freewill Baptist Church in Rudy for many years and a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lea (Cluck) Pixley; two sons, George Robert and Daniel Pixley; a daughter, Sharon McCormick; his parents; two sisters; and two brothers.
He is survived by three daughters, Retha Dyer of Rudy, Deborah Hooper of Bowling Green, Ky., and Karen Pixley of Van Buren; four sons, Kenneth, Truman, Jimmy and John Pixley, all of Rudy; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at Pixley Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Payton Wahman, Joshua McCormick, Stephen Pixley, Kenneth Robert Pixley, Daniel Pixley and Billy Bailey.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Truman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -