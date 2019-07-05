|
|
|
Twila Schanink
Twila Ann Peters Schanink, 94, of Mena died Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Salem Baptist Church in Nunley with burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park under the direction of Beasley Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by three daughters, Constance Osterlitz, Judy Fryar and Sonja Barnard; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 6, 2019