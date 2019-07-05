Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue P.O. Box 317
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue P.O. Box 317
Mena, AR 71953
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church
Nunley, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Twila Schanink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Twila Schanink


1924 - 2019
Send Flowers
Twila Schanink Obituary
Twila Schanink
Twila Ann Peters Schanink, 94, of Mena died Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Salem Baptist Church in Nunley with burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park under the direction of Beasley Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by three daughters, Constance Osterlitz, Judy Fryar and Sonja Barnard; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.