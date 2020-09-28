Tyler Ledbetter

Tyler Douglas Ledbetter passed away Sept. 25, 2020. He was born Feb. 20, 1987. He worked at Hope Campus. He loved his family dearly. He was a seeker of waterfalls with his friends and always strived to do better. He loved music, playing his guitar, motocross and his motocross family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Ledbetter.

He is survived by the love of his life, Courtney Skaggs of Fort Smith; a son, Memphis Skaggs of Fort Smith; his mother, Terry Ledbetter; his stepdad, Bobby Perkins of Fort Smith; two brothers, Justin Ledbetter of Little Rock and Kramer Williams of Rogers; his grandparents, Ruby Pauls of Fort Smith, Jim Ledbetter of Cedarville and Mildred Martin of Rock Island; and two aunts, Niwona Seaton and Lisa and Gaylon Foote, both of Rock Island.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.



