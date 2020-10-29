Ulis Jones

Ulis Esther Jones, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed from this life on Oct. 26, 2020. He was born Nov. 10, 1944, to Jonathan David Jones and Leather Esther Norton Jones.

From the time he was born, he was a natural born survivor, losing his mother in his birth. He was always self-motivated, leaving home as an early teen, he started his own contracting business, which proved extremely successful and spanned his entire lifetime. From an early age, his life mission and desire was to share his love and knowledge of his heavenly Father. Though he was tough on the outside, his love for his family, friends and critters was unending.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and four brothers, Norton, Uzziel, Jolly and Garland Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Patti Smith Jones of Pocola; three daughters, Denisa Boss (Anthony Thomas) of Dallas and Shannon (Jack Williams) and Crystal Roberts (Michael Bounds), both of Paragould; a son, Mark Coleman of Redwood City, Calif.; two grandsons, Joseph Gregory (April Gregory) of Spiro and Ryan Bounds of Paragould; a granddaughter, LynnLee Bounds of Paragould; an honorary son, Stevie Frost of Crown Point, Ind.; a brother, Marlon Jones (Joy) of Ventura, Calif.; a brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Kathy Coleman of Liberty Hill, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Brown's Chapel Cemetery in Paragould, under the direction of Evans Funeral Home in Pocola.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the funeral home. In compliance with with CDC guidelines, attendees must furnish and wear their own masks and practice social distancing.

Pallbearers will be Jack Williams, Michael Bounds, Joseph Gregory, Russell Jones and Steve Jones.

Honorary pallbearers are Mike Jones and Anthony Thomas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store