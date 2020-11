Or Copy this URL to Share

Ulus Jones

Ulus Oliver Jones, 97, of Clarksville died Nov. 27, 2020, at his home.

Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.

He is survived by two daughters, Anita Caldwell and Belinda Sanford; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



