|
|
|
Veachel Linville
Veachel Aaron Linville, 88, of Shady Point died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Heavener.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial of cremains at Memorial Park in Heavener.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; a daughter, Sherry Sutherland of Kerrville, Texas; a son, Ronnie of Whitehouse, Texas; two stepdaughters, Nancy Hutchinson of Florida and Margaret Taylor of McAlester, Okla.; a stepson, Artie Olsen of Shady Point; a sister, Pat Burroughs of Heavener; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 11, 2019