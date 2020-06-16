Velma Kramer
1947 - 2020
Velma Marie Kramer, age 73, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born May 13, 1947, in Paris. Velma grew up in Paris and attended St Anne's High School in Fort Smith, where she graduated in 1965. Velma married the love of her life, Joseph Rudy Kramer, on Oct. 17, 1970, and together they raised three sons in Fort Smith.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Rudy Kramer of Fort Smith; her mother, Decima Olive (Connor) Kremers of Blackall, Queensland Australia; and her father, Carl Frederick Kremers of Fort Smith.
She is survived by two brothers, Paul Kremers of Stilwell, Okla., and Kenneth Kremers of Fort Smith; and three sons, David and Monica Parrish of Liberty Hill, Texas, Russton Blake and Stephanie Kramer of Leander, Texas, and Phillip Kramer of Fort Smith. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Brian Blake Parrish of Lakewood, Colo., Mitchell Alan Mechtenberg of San Marcos, Texas, Harrison Blake Kramer of Leander and Lauren Shaw Kramer of Fort Smith; two great-grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home in Leander. Velma is being laid to rest in Leander with Rudy.
If you knew Velma, please send a letter to Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 1200 S. Bagdad Road, Leander, TX 78641, or online at www.wcfish.com and tell the family a story about her, how you met, how you became friends and anything you would like to tell the family.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home - Leander/Cedar Park
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home - Leander/Cedar Park
1200 South Bagdad Rd.
Leander, TX 78641
512-260-8800
