Services

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Fort Smith,, AR
View Map
1922 - 2019
Velma Loyd Obituary
Velma Loyd
Velma Loyd, 96, departed this world for her heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Nov. 22, 1922, in Dublin to Iva (Lyle) and E.M. Lancaster. She was the fifth of seven children. Her life was spent as a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Those waiting for her in heaven is the love of her life, Herman Loyd; a daughter, Neica Ann Dowling; a son, Arlind Eugene Roam; her parents, Iva and E.M. Lancaster; her siblings, Opal Newland, Clyde, Clifford, Clarence, William and Fred Lancaster; and many friends.
Those left behind are her children, Jimmie Dale (Barbara) Roam, Danny (Rosemany) Roam, Susie Loyd Luther (Randy) and Jackie Loyd Temple (James); 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 21, 2019
