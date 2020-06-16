Velma Newton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma Newton
Velma Lee Newton, 82, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 20, 1938, in Van Buren to Bill and Maude Boles. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William I. Newton Jr.; a daughter, Vickey Diane Newton; and a grandchild, Cory Turner.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Turner of Mulberry; two sons, Carl Newton of Ozark and Darrell Newton of St. Joe; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 19 at Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved