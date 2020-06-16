Velma Newton
Velma Lee Newton, 82, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 20, 1938, in Van Buren to Bill and Maude Boles. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William I. Newton Jr.; a daughter, Vickey Diane Newton; and a grandchild, Cory Turner.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Turner of Mulberry; two sons, Carl Newton of Ozark and Darrell Newton of St. Joe; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 19 at Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.