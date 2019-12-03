|
Velma Reed
Velma Reed, 94, of Fort Smith passed from this life Dec. 2, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 28, 1925, in Fort Smith to the late Clyde and Louise Schuler Smith. Velma retired from teaching piano and organ in Fort Smith after 45 years. She was the organist at St. Paul United Methodist Church for 20 years as well as the choir director and Organist at Cavanaugh United Methodist Church for 25 years.
In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Reed; and three sisters Geneva Martin, Juanita Smith and Doris Hamblin.
She is survived by her son, Larry Reed and his wife Sue of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Rhonda White and her husband Jay of Van Buren; a grandson, retired Lt. Col. Robert Reed and his wife Lisa of Prattville, Ala.; eight great-grandchildren, Ryan Lynch, Lauren Reames and her husband Adam, Sarah Patton, A.J., Abigail and Anna Reed, Brittany White and Melissa Ledet and her husband Johnathan; as well as two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Cavanaugh United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Robert Reed, Jay White, Ryan Lynch, Adam Reames, Cliff Boyd and Stuart Boyd.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 5, 2019