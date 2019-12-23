|
|
|
Velta Likens
Velta Ruby Likens, 81, of Van Buren died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Van Buren.
Family-held memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dyer Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by a daughter, Denna Wackerly of Cedarville; two sons, Danny Likens of Van Buren and Larry Likens of Roland; two sisters, Edna Owens of Cedarhill, Texas, and Thelma Morrell of Dyer; a brother, George McAdoo of Canton, Texas; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 24, 2019