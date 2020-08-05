Vera Durbin
Vera Durbin left us full of all the devotion, love and humility she taught each one of us to aspire toward on Aug. 4, 2020. We are all fortunate to have been a part of her life.
Vera Mae Cousins was born on a reservation in west Texas on Feb. 27, 1935. A child of foster care, when she was 15 years old her friend Bernice asked her to live with her family, the McNeelys. She jumped at the chance and rarely talked about her past afterward.
She graduated from San Diego High School in 1953 and met Bud Durbin, a schoolboy from Hackett, on a chance meeting on a dock. They married in Pascagoula, Miss., and eventually settled in Fort Smith. Bud shipped out to the Antarctic via the U.S. Navy and Vera had Diana in 1955 in Fort Chaffee. Bud came home, bought a house and they added Roy in 1964. They remained married for 62 years.
It is difficult to extricate their lives because of the tremendous collective impact they had on everyone. Blood was not a requirement for Vera to feed, clothe, house and love any wayward children her offspring brought home. Bud became "Pop" to everyone in the motorcycle racing community and anyone fortunate enough to grow up under his wing. Vera loved all of these people unequivocally. Devoid of a solid childhood, she created her own idea of what a family should be, and we all grew up in it. Deservingly, Vera became known as "Mom" to everyone, even Pop.
Vera worked at Kennedy Tile and Marble for three decades, making long-term family friends of the owner. Among her many hobbies, Vera enjoyed painting, macrame and knitting, and she was a talented seamstress. She loved cooking. From shirred eggs to fried okra to homemade ice cream, food was an event. Thanksgiving was a feast that concluded with her unparalleled chocolate pie. Christmas was a consecrated event replete with family, laughter and an immoral amount of food. Above all, Mom's family was what was most important to her. Whatever she was deprived of as a child, she made real for all of us.
I keep telling myself this is not sad and we were all lucky to have such a matriarchal figurehead in our lives. She was a church we all worshiped at, even Pop.
Goodbye Mom, Granny, Aunt Vera. You were all of these things to everyone. We will always love you.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Durbin.
She is survived by her children, Diana Lee and Roy Durbin; and five grandchildren, Dusty Lee, Travis Lee, Katlyn Best, Lilly Durbin and Ruby Durbin.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
