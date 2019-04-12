|
Vera Helton
Vera Leveta Helton, 93, of Poteau died April 10, 2019.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at Southside Baptist Church in Poteau under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
She is survived by two daughters, Kay Romine and Cookie Crawford; two sons, Bill Helton and James Helton; a sister, Betty Seaton; two brothers, J.V. and A.L. Huggins; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2019
